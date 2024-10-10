The earnings of Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, allow him to buy Intel10.10.24
The market situation for Nvidia and Intel is very different. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has a personal fortune of $109 billion, which is even higher than Intel’s current market capitalization, which is estimated at $96 billion. This reflects the deep crisis Intel has faced, with its market value falling from $290 billion in 2020 to current level, accompanied by a 60% drop in shares. Intel has suspended its dividend, cut thousands of jobs and is revising its manufacturing strategies, signaling the company’s broader problems. There are rumors about a possible takeover of Intel by other players, for example, Qualcomm.
On the opposite side, Nvidia is showing incredible growth thanks to high demand for its GPUs used in AI and high-performance computing. At the moment, Nvidia even became the most expensive company in the world with a capitalization of $3.34 trillion. Despite the recent drop in share price by about 10%, the company is still among the top three global tech giants. Jensen Huang, who owns a significant amount of shares in the company, rose to 11th place on the Forbes list of billionaires.
