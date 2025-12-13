The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled paper military tickets. Now only Reserve+

Ukraine is abandoning paper military IDs. The government has decided to transfer the entire military registration system to a digital format, as announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The main document for conscripts, military conscripts and reservists is now the electronic Reserve ID, which actually replaces the usual paper books.

To launch the new system, the Cabinet of Ministers updated Resolutions No. 1487 and No. 559, after which electronic military documents acquired the same legal force as paper ones. To issue a reserve ID, it is enough to log in to the “Reserve+” application, where an official digital document is generated. It can be presented directly from a smartphone, and if necessary, to obtain a paper version – create a PDF and print it at home or at the territorial recruitment center.

Only an electronic military ID

The government notes that the transition to an electronic format solves long-standing problems associated with the loss, damage or forgery of documents, and also simplifies the accounting procedure, reducing the need for personal visits to the CCC. Former Defense Ministry official Kateryna Chornohorenko emphasized that an electronic document is formed directly from the register, which eliminates falsification, records all data operations and makes it impossible to make changes without reason. According to her, the digital format also reduces the need for certificates and queues, since the document is always available to the owner.

It is expected that the update will allow to unload territorial centers and speed up interaction between citizens and state structures. Previously, Ukrainians have repeatedly complained about the work of the CCC, and although, according to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner Dmytro Lubynets, many appeals were not confirmed, their number showed the need to modernize the outdated system. The transition to an electronic format should reduce the chaos of processes and make them more transparent.

Future updates

Work on the development of the “Reserve +” program continues. In the upcoming update, a photo of the owner will be added to the document. It is also planned to modernize the procedure for passing the military medical commission: in 2026, the application should receive tools to automate the recording of the time of passing the VLK and tracking the status of documents. This will be a stage of the transition to a digital VLK and electronic TCC.

It is additionally recalled that employers must check military registration documents when employing conscripts and conscripts. Such employees can be hired only after registering with the TCC, SBU or SZR. Women with a medical or pharmaceutical education also belong to the category of conscripts and must submit the appropriate document. These requirements are enshrined in Cabinet Resolution No. 921, and violation of the registration procedure may result in fines for employers. Men aged 25 to 60 who were not previously registered will be automatically registered.