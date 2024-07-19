The ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme keyboard with branded ROG NX Snow switches costs $500

ASUS Republic of Gamers announced the release of the flagship gaming keyboard Azoth Extreme in 75% format. This premium keyboard is made of aluminum and features a carbon fiber base plate that absorbs vibrations. The support plate is fixed through adjustable dampers, which allows you to change the depth of pressing the keys with one movement. In the upper right corner of the keyboard, there is a color touch OLED screen and a three-position control, which allows you to instantly control the sound volume, multimedia, lighting and other parameters.

Azoth Extreme can work in both wired and wireless mode via a 2.4GHz receiver or Bluetooth 5.1. With the help of the ROG Polling Rate Booster adapter, the polling rate can reach 8000 Hz. The keyboard battery provides up to 1600 hours of battery life. The keyboard is built on ROG NX Snow lubricated switches that are easy to remove. The keycaps are made of double-moulded PBT plastic and have colored backlighting. Long buttons are equipped with special stabilizers.

Inside the keyboard there are three damping layers of noise insulation: two foam and one silicone, which absorb vibrations, eliminate extraneous sounds and provide excellent acoustics. The kit includes an elongated silicone wrist rest and two pairs of magnetic legs of different heights that provide three tilt angles. The ROG Azoth Extreme has a suggested retail price of around $500.