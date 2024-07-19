The ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme keyboard with branded ROG NX Snow switches costs $50019.07.24
ASUS Republic of Gamers announced the release of the flagship gaming keyboard Azoth Extreme in 75% format. This premium keyboard is made of aluminum and features a carbon fiber base plate that absorbs vibrations. The support plate is fixed through adjustable dampers, which allows you to change the depth of pressing the keys with one movement. In the upper right corner of the keyboard, there is a color touch OLED screen and a three-position control, which allows you to instantly control the sound volume, multimedia, lighting and other parameters.
Azoth Extreme can work in both wired and wireless mode via a 2.4GHz receiver or Bluetooth 5.1. With the help of the ROG Polling Rate Booster adapter, the polling rate can reach 8000 Hz. The keyboard battery provides up to 1600 hours of battery life. The keyboard is built on ROG NX Snow lubricated switches that are easy to remove. The keycaps are made of double-moulded PBT plastic and have colored backlighting. Long buttons are equipped with special stabilizers.
Inside the keyboard there are three damping layers of noise insulation: two foam and one silicone, which absorb vibrations, eliminate extraneous sounds and provide excellent acoustics. The kit includes an elongated silicone wrist rest and two pairs of magnetic legs of different heights that provide three tilt angles. The ROG Azoth Extreme has a suggested retail price of around $500.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
However, the variety of TWS headphones and their similarities make the process of selection and purchase difficult. We decided to look at all the offers on the market and help choose the most successful, in our opinion, completely wireless headphones.
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
The ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme keyboard with branded ROG NX Snow switches costs $500ASUS keyboard
The ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme keyboard can work both in wired and wireless mode via a 2.4 GHz receiver or Bluetooth 5.1. With the help of the ROG Polling Rate Booster adapter, the polling rate can reach 8000 Hz.
A new Spiritborn class appeared in Diablo IV in the new Vessel of Hatred expansionDiablo games update
In the arsenal of the Spiritborn is a mutual glaive (Glaive), but the main advantage of the Diablo IV class is the ability to summon the perfumes of four animals: a jaguar, a gorilla, an eagle and a huge centipede.