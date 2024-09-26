The AOC AGON PRO PD34 monitor on the QD-OLED matrix was designed by Porsche Design26.09.24
AOC and Porsche Design have teamed up to create the new AGON PRO PD34 gaming monitor, inspired by the legendary Porsche 911. This 34-inch monitor features an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and an 1800R screen curvature that enhances immersion. The monitor is based on a QD-OLED panel with a resolution of 1440p, which provides a high-quality image thanks to the use of Samsung Display technologies.
The AGON PRO PD34 supports a response time of just 0.3ms, ideal for dynamic games, and is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC to prevent tearing.
The maximum brightness in HDR mode reaches 1000 nits, which makes the monitor ideal for games with HDR content. It covers 99% of the Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color spaces, which is confirmed by the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certificate, providing accurate color reproduction and deep blacks.
The design of the device is in the style of the Porsche 911. The aluminum stand resembles the shape of the steering wheel, and the back of the monitor with ribs refers to the radiator grille of the 911 Carrera 4S.
AGON PRO PD34 has one DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, USB Type-C with up to 65W charging capability, and built-in DTS-certified 8W speakers for quality sound.
This monitor is already available in the UK and Europe for £1,050 or €1,190 (approximately $1,326 USD).
