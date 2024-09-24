The action camera DJI Action 5 Pro received an improved sensor, a large display and a longer operating time24.09.24
DJI has introduced its new Action 5 Pro action camera, equipped with an advanced sensor that promises significantly improved video and photo quality, as well as increased autonomy. The camera gets a 1/1.3-inch sensor, the same as the previous Action 4 model, but now with a dynamic range of 13.5 stops of exposure, which allows it to compete with professional cameras. The resolution of photos has increased to 40 MP, and videos can be shot in 4K format at a speed of up to 120 frames per second.
The DJI Action 5 Pro action camera supports a wide viewing angle of 155 degrees and an aperture of f/2.8, which makes it versatile for various shooting conditions. It is also capable of recording 4K UltraHD video, and 1080p mode is available at up to 240 frames per second. For working with dark scenes, SuperNight mode with AI noise reduction is provided, which helps to get clear images in low light. The device supports shooting in 10-bit D-Log M and HLG for improved dynamic range.
One of the key updates is the subject centering and tracking system, which dynamically keeps the subject in the center of the frame without the need for a stabilizer. Video stabilization remains at a high level thanks to the Horizon Steady mode, which maintains a stable picture even when rotating 360 degrees.
The Action 5 Pro is also waterproof up to 20 meters without the need for a case and can automatically start recording underwater. In addition, a manometer was added, which records data on the depth of immersion.
OLED screens increased by 16%, including a 2.5-inch rear screen, have improved usability, and the built-in memory of 47 GB and high data transfer speed via Wi-Fi 6.0 or USB 3.0 allow you to work with the filmed material faster. The camera also supports audio recording via the DJI Mic 2 and can simultaneously capture audio.
Despite the significant updates, the price of the Action 5 Pro remains affordable. The Pro Combo, which includes the camera, battery and other accessories, is priced at $349, while the Adventure Combo, which includes two additional batteries and a charger, will cost $449.
