The Abxylute 3D One portable console features an 11-inch screen that works in 2D and 3D27.08.25
The Chinese company Abxylute announced an unusual game console 3D One, the main feature of which was the support of the image without the use of special glasses.
The novelty is equipped with an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device can switch between 2D and 3D modes. The three-dimensional display technology is based on eye tracking and built-in liquid crystal gratings in the screen. Currently, about 50 games from the Steam catalog are compatible, including such major projects as Hogwarts Legacy and Black Myth: Wukong. Additionally, the software allows you to convert photos and videos into 3D.
The new Intel Lunar Lake Core Ultra 258V processor is responsible for performance, coupled with 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and an SSD (the volume has not yet been disclosed). The console is equipped with detachable controllers in the style of the Nintendo Switch, and an additional keyboard with a trackpad turns it into a compact laptop.
The weight of the device is about 1.1 kg. The price, according to preliminary data, will be below $ 1700, and the start of sales is scheduled for late September – early October 2025.
