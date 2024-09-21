Telegram will be banned on official smartphones of civil servants and military personnel In Ukraine

Less than 10 years have passed since the start of the open war and 3 years after the full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine, when the National Cyber ​​Security Coordination Center of Ukraine decided to limit the use of Telegram. We are talking about state structures and critical infrastructure facilities.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, provided evidence of access by russian special services to private messages of Telegram users, including remote ones, and their personal data. He emphasized that the Telegram issue is not about freedom of speech, but about national security.

Representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on the active use of Telegram by the enemy for cyber attacks, the spread of phishing, establishing the geolocation of users and adjusting missile strikes.

The National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity (NCCC) has introduced a ban on installing and using the Telegram messenger on the official devices of employees of state bodies, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sectors, as well as critical enterprises. An exception is made only for those employees for whom the use of the messenger is necessary due to official duties.

The meeting also discussed measures to ensure the stability of mobile communications and the Internet under martial law. Special attention was paid to the creation of a center for exchanging information on cyber threats, based on the European ISAC model. In addition, a decision was made to ensure uninterrupted operation of electronic communication networks in conditions of power outages.

Other important steps in the field of cyber security include the launch of a national initiative to increase the role of women in cyber security and the introduction of the CyberTracker platform, which will be used to monitor the implementation of the Cyber ​​Security Strategy of Ukraine.