Tecno Megapad 10 tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 and a 7000 mAh battery

Tecno has introduced a new Megapad 10 tablet aimed at the budget segment, offering decent performance. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and has 4 GB of RAM, which ensures smooth operation of the device. Megapad 10 is equipped with a 10.1-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 800×1280 pixels and a peak brightness of 450 nits. A large 7000 mAh battery with support for 18-watt fast charging allows you to do without recharging for a long time.

The device runs on Android 14, measures 240.7 x 159.5 x 7.35mm and weighs 447g. It is available in two colors: Champagne Gold and Space Grey. The 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera are suitable for video calls and taking quality pictures. The tablet is also equipped with dual speakers and supports 4G LTE, making it versatile for everyday use. Pricing and availability information has not yet been announced.

Tecno introduced a new budget smartphone from the Spark line – the Tecno Spark 30 model. The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch LCD display with a FullHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 800 nits. The front-facing camera located at the top of the screen has a resolution of 13 MP, while the main camera includes two sensors, the main of which is a 64 MP Sony IMX682 sensor.

Inside the smartphone is a MediaTek Helio G91 processor, which works in tandem with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. Tecno Spark 30 will run Android 14 out of the box.

The smartphone also features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, a USB-C port, and an NFC module for contactless payments. Information about the prices and dates of the start of sales of the Tecno Spark 30 has not yet been received.