Tecno Megapad 10 tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 and a 7000 mAh battery31.10.24
Tecno has introduced a new Megapad 10 tablet aimed at the budget segment, offering decent performance. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and has 4 GB of RAM, which ensures smooth operation of the device. Megapad 10 is equipped with a 10.1-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 800×1280 pixels and a peak brightness of 450 nits. A large 7000 mAh battery with support for 18-watt fast charging allows you to do without recharging for a long time.
The device runs on Android 14, measures 240.7 x 159.5 x 7.35mm and weighs 447g. It is available in two colors: Champagne Gold and Space Grey. The 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera are suitable for video calls and taking quality pictures. The tablet is also equipped with dual speakers and supports 4G LTE, making it versatile for everyday use. Pricing and availability information has not yet been announced.
Tecno introduced a new budget smartphone from the Spark line – the Tecno Spark 30 model. The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch LCD display with a FullHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 800 nits. The front-facing camera located at the top of the screen has a resolution of 13 MP, while the main camera includes two sensors, the main of which is a 64 MP Sony IMX682 sensor.
Inside the smartphone is a MediaTek Helio G91 processor, which works in tandem with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. Tecno Spark 30 will run Android 14 out of the box.
The smartphone also features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, a USB-C port, and an NFC module for contactless payments. Information about the prices and dates of the start of sales of the Tecno Spark 30 has not yet been received.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
The Baseus table lamp turned out to be very versatile thanks to its mounting. Let’s tell in more detail
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Tecno Megapad 10 tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 and a 7000 mAh batteryAndroid MediaTek tablet Tecno
The Tecno Megapad 10 tablet runs on Android 14, has dimensions of 240.7 x 159.5 x 7.35 mm and weighs 447 g
Netflix will allow you to save, share and watch individual scenes from movies and showsNetflix service update
The Netflix feature lets you share scenes on social media or via messaging, making sharing your favorite moments easier