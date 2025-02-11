Suzuki e-Address electric scooter with 87 km range to go on sale by the end of 202511.02.25
Suzuki has unveiled its first all-electric scooter, the e-Address, which made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. In India, the model will be called the e-Access, and in the European market it will be released under the designation e-Address 125.
The electric scooter is equipped with a 4-kilowatt motor with a torque of 15 Nm, which is powered by a lithium-iron-phosphate battery with a capacity of 3.07 kWh. The claimed range is up to 87 km, a full charge takes 6.7 hours. Among the driving modes are economical Eco, enhanced regenerative braking A and B, which simulates the behavior of a gasoline scooter. The possibility of reversing is also provided.
Suzuki e-Address received a 17-liter compartment under the seat, LED lighting and a 4.2-inch TFT display with the ability to connect a smartphone. The seat height is 765 mm, and the scooter weighs 122 kg. The front suspension is a telescopic fork, the rear is a pendulum with a shock absorber. The scooter is equipped with 12-inch wheels, front disc and rear drum brakes.
Additional accessories are offered for the model, including a tinted windshield, a 27-liter pannier and stands. Sales in India will start in April, in Europe the e-Address will appear by the end of 2025. Production will be handled by the Suzuki Motorcycle India division.
The Suzuki e-Address has a 17-liter under-seat storage compartment, LED lighting, and a 4.2-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity.
