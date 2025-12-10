 

Study: People started copying phrases from AI chatbots

10.12.25

artificial robot human ai

 

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development have reported signs of the impact of chatbots on users’ speech. The paper, published in July, notes that after the appearance of ChatGPT, YouTube video creators have become noticeably more likely to use words that are typical of large language models. Among the most striking examples are such terms as “underscore,” “comprehend,” “bolster,” “swift,” “inquiry,” and “meticulous.” The analysis covers a period of one and a half years and demonstrates a correlation between the growth of chatbots’ popularity and changes in people’s vocabulary.

 

Wired journalists have made additional observations. According to moderators of large subreddits, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish texts written by users, as some authors adopt the style of presentation inherent in AI. Similar trends have been described in the New York Times Magazine, which drew attention to British parliamentarians using language that is unusual for local political rhetoric but typical of American speeches.

 

Researchers have drawn similar conclusions from official announcements by Starbucks about the closure of its stores. They feature emotional expressions that resemble the structure of phrases often created by generative models. There is no direct evidence of the use of chatbots in these cases, but linguists believe that this style has become widespread since the advent of modern AI systems.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
175
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

10.12.25
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
views
2
comments 0
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

We’ll tell you about the Logitech G29 gaming wheel for PC and PlayStation, as well as the 6-speed Driving Force Shifter add-on.


NewsNews
10.12.25 | 19.16
Study: People started copying phrases from AI chatbots  
artificial robot human ai

After the appearance of ChatGPT, YouTube video creators began to use words characteristic of the language of large language models much more often.

10.12.25 | 17.01
Windows operating system turns 40  
windows 95 bill geitz

The history of Windows began in the late seventies, when Microsoft decided to create a graphical shell for its DOS.