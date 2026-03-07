Stop Killing Games will create non-governmental organizations protecting gamers’ rights in the EU and the US  

Stop Killing Games will create non-governmental organizations protecting gamers’ rights in the EU and the US07.03.26
The Stop Killing Games movement has announced the creation of non-profit organizations in the EU and the US. The initiative aims to promote laws against publishers who disable game support and effectively deprive users of access to already purchased products.
From campaign to NGO
The movement’s author, Ross Scott, announced in a new video that the two organizations will work to incorporate Stop Killing Games’ requirements into European Union law. In parallel, it is planned to launch a complaint system – users will be able to officially appeal about disabling access to purchased games.
The movement emerged in 2024 after Ubisoft stopped supporting The Crew and removed it from players’ libraries. This incident became the trigger for launching the campaign.
According to Scott, the NGO format will provide “undeniable advantages”, including the possibility of long-term counter-lobbying. As goals, he names either the adoption of a citizens’ initiative at the EU level, or the inclusion of provisions in the future Digital Justice Act. An alternative option is a revision of the Digital Content Directive.
The first petition has already collected more than 1.4 million signatures, which obliges the European Parliament to consider it. The initiative was publicly supported by representatives of the gaming industry and politics, including the creator of Minecraft. Mykola Štefanuce. In the UK, the petition was considered at the end of last year, but the authorities did not change the current regulations on the “digital obsolescence” of games.
Control over the closure of games and further plans
A separate task is the constant monitoring of cases of closure of games. Scott recalled that he had previously helped create a multilingual website with instructions for filing complaints to consumer protection authorities after the situation with The Crew. In the future, a similar system is planned to be launched for each major case of game shutdown.
The new structure will be headed by German politician Moritz Katzner, who has been involved in Stop Killing Games since 2. Scott himself is gradually stepping back from operational management and is going to focus on supporting initiatives.
He admits that in the US the effect of creating an NGO may be limited, but he expects public attention to grow. According to him, the industry is actively resisting regulation, since restrictions on aggressive monetization can cost companies significant sums. At the same time, he considers the problem of completely disabling games to be relatively small in terms of costs – according to his assessment, publishers spend more on lobbyists than they need to change internal processes.
In the future, the movement does not rule out expanding beyond the EU and the US. The option of creating a global structure with offices in different regions is being considered.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Stop Killing Games will create non-governmental organizations protecting gamers’ rights in the EU and the US games law
Initiative aims to promote laws against publishers who disable game support and effectively deprive users of access to already purchased products.
Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro smartphones introduced. Details smartphone world events
Nothing has introduced two new mid-range smartphones – Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro.
Stop Killing Games will create non-governmental organizations protecting gamers’ rights in the EU and the US
Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo supercar concept shown at MWC 2026
Keychron K2 HE – 75% concrete keyboard
Xiaomi’s Leica Leitz Phone imitates the shooting style of the classic Leica M3 and M9 cameras
MWC 2026: Tecno shows off Pova Neon smartphone with neon backlight and AI E Ink panel
Gartner: Entry-level PC segment will disappear by 2028
MWC 2026: Lenovo ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept unveiled – detachable display, Bluetooth keyboard, USB-A, USB-C and HDMI ports
Apple MacBook Neo with iPhone 16 Pro processor costs $599
Starlink Mobile V2 – direct 5G from smartphones via satellites
Lenovo at MWC 2026: Updated ThinkPad T14 Gen 7, T16 Gen 5 and X13 Detachable with Intel Core Ultra