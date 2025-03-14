Steam has launched big spring games sale with discounts up to 90%

Steam’s Spring Sale has begun, offering discounts of up to 90% on thousands of games. As in previous seasons, the discounts cover projects of various genres and eras, including cult classics and modern releases.

The games are conveniently sorted by category, and developers present thematic bundles and collections of their series. The promotion will last until the evening of March 20, giving players the opportunity to replenish their library at the most favorable prices.