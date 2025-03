Steam has launched big spring games sale with discounts up to 90%

Steam’s Spring Sale has begun, offering discounts of up to 90% on thousands of games. As in previous seasons, the discounts cover projects of various genres and eras, including cult classics and modern releases.

The games are conveniently sorted by category, and developers present thematic bundles and collections of their series. The promotion will last until the evening of March 20, giving players the opportunity to replenish their library at the most favorable prices.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 1189 UAH (15% discount)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 1399 UAH (30% discount)

Balatro – 276 UAH (15% discount)

Silent Hill 2 Remake – 920 UAH (30% discount)

Elden Ring – 1079 UAH (40% discount)

Lies of P – 975 UAH (40% discount)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 999 UAH (20% discount)

Persona 3 Reload – 999 UAH (50% discount)

Resident Evil 4 – 524 UAH (50% discount)

The Last of Us Part I – 849 UAH (50% discount)