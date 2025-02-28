Steam Deck sells better than ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and MSI Claw combined28.02.25
In the three years since its release, the Steam Deck has outsold competitors such as the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and MSI Claw. According to analyst firm IDC, Valve’s console has sold between 3.7 million and 4 million units, which is more than half of the total sales of portable devices on Windows and SteamOS (about 6 million).
IDC does not take into account the Chinese consoles GPD, Ayaneo, and OneXPlayer, but their market share is likely insignificant.
Despite the popularity of the Steam Deck, the console is increasingly facing performance limitations, especially in new games on Unreal Engine 5. However, Valve is in no hurry to release the Steam Deck 2, explaining this by the desire to wait for a significant technological breakthrough that will allow for increased performance without reducing autonomy.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
We had the opportunity to be one of the first to talk about the Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone – a representative of the mid-high class with good performance, good cameras, and new photo processing algorithms.
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Steam Deck sells better than ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and MSI Claw combined statistics Steam
Despite the popularity of the Steam Deck, the console is increasingly facing performance limitations, especially in new games on Unreal Engine 5.
Free Microsoft Office has ad support and limited features Microsoft Office
The free Microsoft Office is only available for Windows and contains advertising banners on the right side of the screen.
Free Microsoft Office has ad support and limited features
Framework 12 modular laptop will allow to choose the connectors
Google will replace SMS with QR codes for two-factor authentication
Developers on russia will no longer be able to create Apple apps
Asus ExpertBook B1 (B1503CVA) business laptop with Intel Core i5-13500H, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD costs UAH 31,999
Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition electric bike for $4,000 accelerates to 45 km/h and is equipped with a smart helmet
New Asus mouse has smelly cartridges
Insiders: iPhone 17 will shoot so well that bloggers will give up stationary cameras
Anker Solix EverFrost 2 portable refrigerator compatible with iOS