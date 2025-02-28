Steam Deck sells better than ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and MSI Claw combined

In the three years since its release, the Steam Deck has outsold competitors such as the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and MSI Claw. According to analyst firm IDC, Valve’s console has sold between 3.7 million and 4 million units, which is more than half of the total sales of portable devices on Windows and SteamOS (about 6 million).

IDC does not take into account the Chinese consoles GPD, Ayaneo, and OneXPlayer, but their market share is likely insignificant.

Despite the popularity of the Steam Deck, the console is increasingly facing performance limitations, especially in new games on Unreal Engine 5. However, Valve is in no hurry to release the Steam Deck 2, explaining this by the desire to wait for a significant technological breakthrough that will allow for increased performance without reducing autonomy.