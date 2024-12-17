Statistics: 1 billion users watch YouTube on TV every day

YouTube has summed up 2024, highlighting the active use of the platform for watching videos on TVs. Highlights of the report:

TV Views Users watch 1 billion hours of content on TVs every day.

Interest in sports content has increased by 30% compared to the past.

Podcasts have become a new trend, with viewers watching at least 400 million hours of podcasts on TVs every month. Family and Kids Content Family and Kids Channels are growing in popularity due to efforts to improve platform safety.

New parental control features have been introduced to limit children’s access to inappropriate content. Technical Improvements 35% more 4K videos downloaded in 2024 compared to 2023.

Adding a subscribe button to the video player on TVs increased subscriptions through this channel by 40%. Monetization for creators The number of creators who receive the bulk of their revenue from TV views increased by 30%.

Дані показують, що телевізори стають ключовою платформою для YouTube, особливо у сегментах спорту, сімейного контенту та подкастів. Компанія продовжує адаптуватися до запитів користувачів, роблячи досвід перегляду зручнішим та цікавішим. Повний звіт за всіма даними платформи очікується пізніше.

Google traditionally summarizes the year and presents a ranking of the most popular searches of Ukrainian users*. The company analyzed the popularity of search queries.

Among the most popular search queries of the year, the query “Light outage schedule” took first place. The query Euro 2024 was in second place, and the query Sirsky. Sudzha in third.

In the category of people whose interest grew the most during the year, the leader was Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Sirsky. Ukrainians were also actively interested in such people as Oleksandr Usyk, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and Klavdia Petrovna.

As for the losses of 2024, the most queries were about Iryna Farion, Alexei Navalny, and Alain Delon.

In the category “Films,” the leader was the Ukrainian documentary “20 Days in Mariupol.” discussed films of the year “Saltburn” and “Substance”, as well as the Ukrainian mystical horror film “The Witch of Konotop”.

Among search queries about purchases in 2024, Ukrainians were most interested in where to buy energy solutions – EcoFlow, charging stations, inverters and solar panels.