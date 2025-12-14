Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced – KOTOR sequel?

21 years after the release of the original game, the game director returns to the Knights of the Old Republic universe. The single-player RPG Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic has been announced, which will be the ideological successor to KOTOR, but not a direct continuation of the series.

The project was presented as a new “narrative RPG” in the Star Wars universe. The teaser confirmed the participation of Casey Hudson, who led the development of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy. According to Hudson, the new game will tell a completely independent story focused on choice, fate and the confrontation between light and darkness, relying on the experience accumulated over years of work on narrative RPGs.

The teaser shows a spaceship heading to a remote snow-covered planet, where a group of characters, including a droid resembling the HK series, explore the wreckage of a Sith ship from the times of the Old Republic. The official description states that the player will have to take on the role of a Force-sensitive character in a galaxy on the verge of change, and every decision made will affect his path.

Lucasfilm Games and developer Arcanaut Studios call Fate of the Old Republic the spiritual successor to KOTOR. The authors emphasize that the project does not continue the plot direction of the first games, but uses the freedom left by the open ending of the second part and the time gap between events.

The release date and additional details have not yet been revealed. It is only known that the game is in the early stages of development and is preparing for release on PC and consoles.