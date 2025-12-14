Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced – KOTOR sequel?14.12.25
21 years after the release of the original game, the game director returns to the Knights of the Old Republic universe. The single-player RPG Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic has been announced, which will be the ideological successor to KOTOR, but not a direct continuation of the series.
The project was presented as a new “narrative RPG” in the Star Wars universe. The teaser confirmed the participation of Casey Hudson, who led the development of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy. According to Hudson, the new game will tell a completely independent story focused on choice, fate and the confrontation between light and darkness, relying on the experience accumulated over years of work on narrative RPGs.
The teaser shows a spaceship heading to a remote snow-covered planet, where a group of characters, including a droid resembling the HK series, explore the wreckage of a Sith ship from the times of the Old Republic. The official description states that the player will have to take on the role of a Force-sensitive character in a galaxy on the verge of change, and every decision made will affect his path.
Lucasfilm Games and developer Arcanaut Studios call Fate of the Old Republic the spiritual successor to KOTOR. The authors emphasize that the project does not continue the plot direction of the first games, but uses the freedom left by the open ending of the second part and the time gap between events.
The release date and additional details have not yet been revealed. It is only known that the game is in the early stages of development and is preparing for release on PC and consoles.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
We’ll tell you about the Logitech G29 gaming wheel for PC and PlayStation, as well as the 6-speed Driving Force Shifter add-on.
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced – KOTOR sequel? games Star Wars
21 years after the original game was released, its game director is returning to the Knights of the Old Republic universe. Single-player RPG Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced
On Android, you can now send video with emergency call Android
Google notes that during an emergency, it is difficult to explain what is happening, especially if a person is stressed or in danger.
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced – KOTOR sequel?
On Android, you can now send video with emergency call
New AI OpenAI GPT-5.2 outperforms human experts in 70% of tasks: is the end of humanity near?
Iconic Razer Boomslang mouse remake get new design and features
Pornhub 2025 results: Ukraine no longer in top 15
Adobe apps will appear directly in ChatGPT
Stax SR-1 electrostatic headphones go on sale in Ukraine
China require to put displays on power banks
Fairphone has released headphones with replaceable batteries
Best movies and TV shows of 2025 according to IMDb
Gigabyte has released a Scandinavian-style motherboard – with wood and eco-leather inserts
China release SSD the size of SIM card