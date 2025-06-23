Sony WF-C710N TWS headphones have a transparent case

Sony has announced the start of official sales of wireless headphones WF-C710N in Ukraine. The novelty replaces the WF-C700N model and offers improved active noise cancellation and a number of new features.

The headphones are equipped with two microphones in each housing for more accurate suppression of external sounds and support adaptive sound control – AI independently determines when to activate transparency mode depending on the environment.

Sony WF-C710N characteristics

Battery life is up to 30 hours including the charging case, and quick charging in 5 minutes will provide up to an hour of listening. Other features include 5-mm drivers, support for DSEE technology, equalizer via Sony Sound Connect, IPX4 protection, support for 360 Reality Audio, voice assistants Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as touch control.

Sony WF-C710N will be available in four colors: black, white, pink and new transparent blue. The recommended price is 4,500 UAH. Sales start from July 1 in Sony Centre stores and official partners.

Along with the release of the WF-C710N, Sony has also updated the color solutions of other models: the WH-CH720N is now available in pink, and the WH-CH520 is also available in a lemon shade.