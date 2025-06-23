Sony WF-C710N TWS headphones have a transparent case23.06.25
Sony has announced the start of official sales of wireless headphones WF-C710N in Ukraine. The novelty replaces the WF-C700N model and offers improved active noise cancellation and a number of new features.
The headphones are equipped with two microphones in each housing for more accurate suppression of external sounds and support adaptive sound control – AI independently determines when to activate transparency mode depending on the environment.
Sony WF-C710N characteristics
Battery life is up to 30 hours including the charging case, and quick charging in 5 minutes will provide up to an hour of listening. Other features include 5-mm drivers, support for DSEE technology, equalizer via Sony Sound Connect, IPX4 protection, support for 360 Reality Audio, voice assistants Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as touch control.
Sony WF-C710N will be available in four colors: black, white, pink and new transparent blue. The recommended price is 4,500 UAH. Sales start from July 1 in Sony Centre stores and official partners.
Along with the release of the WF-C710N, Sony has also updated the color solutions of other models: the WH-CH720N is now available in pink, and the WH-CH520 is also available in a lemon shade.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
I like how it charges quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of Gun Charger.
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Sony WF-C710N TWS headphones have a transparent case Bluetooth earphones Sony
The Sony WF-C710N replaces the WF-C700N model and offers improved active noise cancellation and a number of new features.
Garmin Venu X1 smartwatch features GPS and in-depth health monitoring Garmin smart watches
Garmin Venu X1 is equipped with a 2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 448 × 486 pixels and support for Always-on mode
Sony WF-C710N TWS headphones have a transparent case
Anker recalls over a million power banks
Indians released the Harrier.ev SUV with drift mode for $25,000
Gripen E fighter tested in AI-human combat
ASUS ProArt RTX 5080 rotated 90 degrees and equipped with SSD slot
3DMark is now available for macOS computers
Huawei is first on wearable devices market globally
PCI Express 7.0 specs already published
Apple releases haptic Formula 1 trailer for iPhone only
Street Fighter 6 game has been bought by more than 5 million players
Anbernic RG35XX Pro – $45 Game Boy clone
The Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL controller with vibration support is designed for tablets