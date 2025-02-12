Sony cameras now can transfer photos directly to Google Drive and Adobe Lightroom

Sony has made it easier to transfer photos from cameras by adding support for Google Drive and Adobe Lightroom to the updated Sony Creators app. Now photographers can upload images directly to the cloud, without having to use a computer.

Previously, transferring files required connecting the camera via USB or removing the memory card. While modern cameras support wireless sharing, the process still required an intermediary device such as a smartphone or PC.

With the new integration, owners of compatible Sony models can:

Send photos directly to Google Drive for backup.

Import photos into Lightroom for instant editing.

The ability to send photos to Google Drive and Adobe Lightroom is available for Sony models.

Sony FX3

Sony FX30

Sony α1 II

Sony α1

Sony α9 III

Sony α7R V

Sony α7S III

Sony α7 IV

Sony α7CR

Sony α7C II

Sony α6700

Sony ZV-E1

Sony ZV-E10 II

Sony ZV-1 II

Sony ZV-1F

Sony ILX-LR1

This is especially useful for photographers working in the field, such as at weddings or sporting events. This feature reduces the risk of data loss and saves time, without having to manually transfer files.

The updated Sony Creators app is now available on Google Play and the App Store. Owners of older camera models will still have to use Sony Edge.