Serene Cleaver – a keyboard with wireless, magnetic switches

Serene Industries has introduced a new premium mechanical keyboard, the Cleaver, which is now available for pre-order.

This model features a monoblock design made from a single block of aluminum, which provides strength and a stylish look.

The keyboard also features aluminum caps with 1204 holes for even distribution of RGB lighting, as well as protection from dust and splashes thanks to a silicone coating of the PCB.

This keyboard is aimed at collectors and enthusiasts who appreciate engineering aesthetics.

Production is entirely located in the USA and will begin two weeks after the end of pre-orders. The price of the device is $850, which makes it more of a work of art than an ordinary accessory.