Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones come with an external sound card10.10.25
Sennheiser has introduced the HDB 630, a new flagship wireless headphone with 42mm dynamic drivers made in Ireland. The model supports 24-bit/96kHz audio playback via USB-C or Bluetooth 5.2 (aptX Adaptive).
The kit includes the BDT 700 dongle, which is actually an external sound card that adds Hi-Res audio support to most smartphones. This approach also allows you to flexibly control sound settings – equalizer, channel balance and other parameters – without losing quality.
The Sennheiser HDB 630 are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC), provide up to 60 hours of operation and support fast charging – 10 minutes gives about 7 hours of listening. The ear pads are made of Japanese IDEATEX leather, and the kit includes a case and cables.
Through the Smart Control Plus program, you can use the parametric equalizer, enable Crossfeed mode, and share user presets via QR codes. The latency is only 30 ms, which is enough even for games. Dynamic volume control, transparency mode, and ANC are also implemented.
Unlike many competitors, Sennheiser does not focus on amplified bass, but on clean, detailed sound with an emphasis on vocals and midrange.
Донгл BDT 700 підтримує технологію Auracast, що дозволяє кільком користувачам одночасно слухати одне джерело звуку. Він сумісний із кодеками aptX, aptX Adaptive Audio, aptX Lossless, SBC та LC3, а радіус дії досягає 50 метрів.
Навушники Sennheiser HDB 630
Ціна: €499,90 / $499,95.
Старт продажів: 21 жовтня 2025 року.
USB-C донгл окремо: $59,95.
