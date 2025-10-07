Scans of Discord users’ documents were stolen

Discord has confirmed a data breach that occurred after a third-party service that provided the company with customer support services was hacked. As a result of the attack, the attackers gained access to internal support tools, which allowed them to view some of the user information, including email addresses, correspondence with the support service, copies of identity documents and other credentials.

The company said that the incident has already been localized, and users whose data may have been compromised have been sent a message with recommendations for strengthening security. Discord also urges to be vigilant about possible phishing emails that may use stolen data.

Although Discord’s core infrastructure was not affected, the incident has again raised questions about the reliability of third-party service providers who have access to the company’s internal systems. Discord management has announced its intention to review its policy on interaction with such partners and strengthen data protection.