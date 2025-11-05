Sapphire launches its first Edge AI mini PC with AMD Ryzen AI 30005.11.25
Sapphire, known as one of the leading manufacturers of AMD Radeon graphics cards, has announced its entry into the mini-PC market with a new Edge AI series designed specifically for tasks related to artificial intelligence. This is the brand’s first project in the compact computer segment, and it immediately has serious technical ambitions.
Sapphire Edge AI mini-PCs have a case measuring 117x111x30 mm, but at the same time demonstrate the power inherent in full-size systems. All models are built on AMD Ryzen AI 300 hybrid processors, including:
- Ryzen AI 5340
- Ryzen AI 7350
- Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is a flagship with 12 cores and NPU performance up to 50 TOPS.
These processors combine the Zen 5 architecture, integrated Radeon 800M or 890M graphics, and a neural processing unit for local AI processing, allowing Edge AI to meet the requirements of Copilot+ PC – the new standard for devices with generative AI support.
Equipment and design
The new systems have received 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and an expanded set of interfaces:
- 2× HDMI,
- 3× USB 3.2 Gen 2,
- 2× USB4,
- 1× USB 2.0,
- RJ45.
Sapphire Edge AI mini-computers are delivered as basic platforms without RAM and storage, so the user can independently assemble the optimal configuration. Support for up to 96 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM and two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots for SSDs is provided.
The case is made in a black and gold style with a magnetic cover that provides quick access to components. Cooling is organized through ventilation holes on the bottom and sides, so the system remains stable even under high loads.
Purpose
The Sapphire Edge AI series is aimed at AI developers, data specialists, multimedia content creation and office work, where compactness and performance are important.
The Sapphire Edge AI is expected to go on sale in the near future. The company has not yet disclosed prices, but is positioning the series as a flexible solution for next-generation tasks using local artificial intelligence.
