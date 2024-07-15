Samsung’s artificial intelligence will appear on 200 million devices by the end of 202415.07.24
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Articles & tests
15.07.24
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
400
The new Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone with a fresh processor and a set of current functions can already be bought in Ukraine. Let’s tell you what can be interesting about this flagship
15.07.24 | 05.16
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
10.07.24 | 16.01
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
08.07.24 | 05.01
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
05.07.24 | 05.30
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
01.07.24 | 22.54
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
24.06.24 | 22.55
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
17.06.24 | 06.20
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
14.06.24 | 05.06
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
10.06.24 | 06.13
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
03.06.24 | 06.06
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
27.05.24 | 05.48
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
20.05.24 | 05.12
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
17.05.24 | 05.34
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
13.05.24 | 05.02
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
10.05.24 | 05.44
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
News
15.07.24 | 14.08
Samsung’s artificial intelligence will appear on 200 million devices by the end of 2024artificial intelligence Samsung
Samsung Galaxy AI offers a host of features aimed at improving the experience with mobile devices, such as intelligent replies to messages and enhanced photography capabilities
15.07.24 | 12.06
Google will cross the digital assistant Google Assistant and artificial intelligence Geminiartificial intelligence development Google
According to the latest APK analysis, Google plans to expand the functionality of Gemini, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, adding capabilities that were previously only available through Google Assistant
15.07.24 | 14.08
Samsung’s artificial intelligence will appear on 200 million devices by the end of 2024
15.07.24 | 12.06
Google will cross the digital assistant Google Assistant and artificial intelligence Gemini
15.07.24 | 11.20
The GTA VI trailer has already reached 200 million views
15.07.24 | 09.31
CMF Buds Pro 2 TWS headphones with ANC, Spatial Audio and battery life of up to 41 hours are valued at $60
14.07.24 | 17.13
Foldable smartphone Honor Magic Vs3 received Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 5000 mAh battery and satellite modem
14.07.24 | 14.40
Gaming mice will receive of sensor turning direction and dynamic sensitivity functions
13.07.24 | 19.42
Google has launched a Transparency Center in Ukraine with all the information about the company’s politicians
13.07.24 | 11.06
Japan has completely abandoned floppy disks only now. They were used until 2024 according to 1034 rules
12.07.24 | 18.04
Amazon Echo Spot (2024) smart speaker with a 2.83-inch touch display and Alexa support costs $79
12.07.24 | 16.18
Redmi 13 5G smartphone with 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chip and 108 MP camera can be purchased for $167
12.07.24 | 15.09