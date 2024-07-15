Samsung has announced plans to expand the availability of its artificial intelligence Galaxy AI to 200 million devices worldwide by the end of 2024. This is a significant increase from the initial launch earlier this year, when Galaxy AI was only available on select premium models. Thus, the company aims to make artificial intelligence more accessible to its users.

Galaxy AI offers a host of features aimed at improving the experience with mobile devices, such as intelligent responses to messages and enhanced photography capabilities. By expanding the availability of Galaxy AI, Samsung hopes to make these features useful to more people.

In addition, Samsung announced several new features for Galaxy AI, including:

AI-powered reply suggestions for messaging apps: This feature offers contextual replies to messages, saving time and improving communication. Drawing Assist in Samsung Notes: This feature allows you to make rough sketches on existing images, which can then be turned into realistic paintings.

Galaxy AI will continue to evolve and improve, offering users even more capabilities and improving their overall experience with Samsung devices.