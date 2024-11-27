Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of GDDR7 memory for GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards27.11.24
Nvidia is preparing to release the GeForce RTX 50 series of graphics cards, which will be the first 3D accelerators based on the Blackwell architecture and will use the latest GDDR7 memory. According to Korean media, Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of GDDR7 chips for Nvidia desktop graphics cards.
Characteristics of Samsung’s GDDR7 memory
Samsung has already begun mass production of 16-gigabit (2 GB) GDDR7 chips with a bandwidth of 28-32 Gbps per pin. 24-gigabit (3 GB) chips have also been announced, reaching speeds of 42.5 Gbps per pin. These achievements make GDDR7 memory a key component in ensuring high bandwidth of next-generation graphics accelerators.
The flagship model of the GeForce RTX 5090 series will receive the following innovations:
- 512-bit memory bus.
- 32 GB of GDDR7 memory.
- The memory bandwidth will be 1792 GB/s when using GDDR7 chips with a speed of 28 Gb/s. For comparison, in the RTX 4090 this figure is 1008 GB/s.
Competitors’ position
Unlike Nvidia, Intel and AMD are not in a hurry to implement GDDR7 yet. They continue to use proven GDDR6 memory in their next-generation graphics cards. For example, the Intel Arc B580 model was recently introduced, equipped with 12 GB of GDDR6.
Nvidia’s focus on GDDR7 memory will significantly improve the performance of RTX 50-series graphics cards, especially for resource-intensive tasks such as ray tracing and high-quality rendering. At the same time, cooperation with Samsung as an exclusive supplier strengthens the South Korean company’s position as a leader in the production of high-speed graphics memory.
