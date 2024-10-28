Samsung W25 and W25 Flip: premium versions of the Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6 smartphones

Samsung introduced new sophisticated smartphones of the premium W series for China – Samsung W25 and Samsung W25 Flip. These devices are exclusive versions of the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6, offering a new design and enhanced features compared to the original models.

The Samsung W25 is based on the Galaxy Fold 6 and is made in the “book” format. It features an 8-inch main display and a 6.5-inch external screen, and is powered by the performance-enhanced Snapdragon 8 Elite (For Galaxy) processor. The feature of the model is a high-resolution 200 MP camera, which gives it competitive advantages in taking photos and videos.

The Samsung W25 Flip is based on the Galaxy Flip 6 and is made in the “folding” format. It received a 6.7-inch main display and a 3.4-inch external screen. The device is equipped with a 50 MP camera and also uses a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Among the features of the gadget are advanced artificial intelligence functions to improve photo and video processing.

Both devices are distinguished by a premium design: a ceramic black back panel with the “Heart to the World” logo, a gold aluminum frame and hinge. Smartphones combine advanced technologies and an elegant appearance, which emphasizes the exclusivity of the series.

Pre-registration for new models has already been opened on Samsung’s official website, which allows interested users to apply for a purchase.