  

Samsung unveils 130-inch TV with new Micro RGB technology at CES 2026

05.01.26

Samsung R95H

 

At CES 2026, Samsung introduced a 130-inch Micro RGB TV, which became the first model of this format with individual control of red, green and blue micro diodes. The device received the designation R95H, and, according to the manufacturer, provides full coverage of the BT.2020 color space.

 

What is Micro RGB in TVs?

 

The novelty is based on Micro RGB technology, which is used instead of a standard backlight. Each subpixel independently forms a color, and image processing is carried out using the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, as well as Color Booster Pro and HDR Pro technologies. Samsung notes that this approach allows for more accurate color reproduction, better processing of details in shadows and stable contrast in both bright and dark scenes.

 

The TV has an anti-glare coating and supports the HDR10+ Advanced format. In terms of operating principle, Micro RGB is close to MicroLED, but the company emphasizes that it is an independent architecture, which is considered the next stage in the development of premium TVs with the widest possible color coverage.

 

Samsung R95H TV specifications

 

The Samsung R95H model is made in the Timeless Frame gallery design, in which the screen visually looks inside the frame. The case has a built-in spacious audio system adapted to the large diagonal of the panel. The device supports the company’s Eclipsa Audio surround sound technology.

 

Samsung TV is equipped with an updated Vision AI Companion assistant, the functionality of which goes beyond standard voice control. The assistant is able to select content for viewing, offer recipes for dishes that appear on the screen, recommend music and other entertainment formats.

 

For sports broadcasts, Samsung has provided AI Soccer Mode Pro, which optimizes the image and sound for football matches. Additionally, the AI ​​Sound Controller Pro function is available, which allows you to separately adjust the volume of commentary, tribune noise and background sound.

 

The Samsung TV runs on Tizen OS, for which Samsung has promised a seven-year software support cycle. Along with the Micro RGB demonstration, the company also showed an updated line of 2026 TVs, including a thinner OLED model S95H and a portable projector Freestyle+.

 

Samsung has not yet disclosed information about the cost and timing of the new devices on sale.


