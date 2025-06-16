Samsung study: 88% of Europeans are worried about AI in everyday life

A new study by Samsung Electronics has found that 88% of Europeans are concerned, a familiar sentiment, about the increasing impact of artificial intelligence and smart technologies on their daily lives and personal data. Despite this, the main focus of users is still on protecting their smartphones, while other devices in the home connected to the Internet remain neglected.

The study involved more than 8,000 respondents from European countries aged 18 to 35. It turned out that more than a third of young people never think about the security of their smartphones. At the same time, almost every second respondent admits to worrying about privacy on their smartphone every day. According to forecasts, by 2028 the number of “smart” homes in Europe will exceed 100 million.

Many survey participants noted that managing privacy seems difficult or even stressful for them. One in five admitted that they do not know how to effectively control their data, and 75% called this process stressful. The highest number of such users is in Spain (88%), Greece (87%), France and Italy (75%).

Users are afraid not only of financial data leakage (67%), but also that metadata can be used to identify them (56%). At the same time, 80% said that when buying equipment, they give priority to brands that they trust in data security. However, real digital literacy remains at a low level: only 13% feel sufficiently informed about privacy, and 31% accept default program settings without going into details. About two-thirds believe that they will not be able to fully control the privacy of their devices.

Fear of data leakage is holding back the use of new technologies. One in five has deliberately not shared data between devices during the year due to security concerns. At the same time, 62% of respondents would be willing to more actively implement AI and smart features in their daily lives if they better understood their benefits and felt confident in data protection.

Against the background of these sentiments, Samsung announced an increased focus on transparency and data protection. The company is developing the Samsung Knox security platform, which covers devices across the entire ecosystem – from smartphones to TVs and home appliances. The Knox Matrix system provides real-time protection and allows devices on the same network to mutually protect each other. It is based on blockchain technologies and post-quantum cryptography.

An additional level of security is provided by Knox Vault – a hardware solution for isolated storage of PIN codes, passwords and biometric data. This guarantees the protection of personal information in the event of a compromise of the main operating system.

As Samsung emphasizes, users want not only promises, but also practical solutions. 29% of survey participants expect more transparent data policies, and the same number expect a simple and clear explanation of privacy principles.