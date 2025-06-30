Samsung Smart Monitor M9 with 32-inch QD-OLED display works with AI30.06.25
Samsung has announced an updated line of smart monitors, which includes three models: the flagship Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF), as well as updated versions of the M8 (M80F) and M7 (M70F). The main innovation is the use of a QD-OLED display in the M9 model and advanced functions based on artificial intelligence in all devices in the series.
The flagship Samsung Smart Monitor M9 has a 32-inch screen with 4K resolution and a QD-OLED panel, which is characterized by high brightness, deep blacks and an anti-glare coating. The monitor supports a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and a response time of 0.03 ms. To protect against burn-in, Samsung OLED Safeguard+ technology with active cooling is used. The device is also Pantone certified, which confirms accurate color reproduction.
The model is equipped with AI functions: real-time image and sound optimization, content upscaling to 4K, and intelligent noise filtering via Active Voice Amplifier Pro. Built-in services allow you to use the monitor without connecting to a PC – streaming platforms, cloud gaming via Samsung Gaming Hub, and free content from Samsung TV Plus are available.
The M8 and M7 also feature 32-inch VA panels with 4K UHD resolution. They are powered by AI features, including Click to Search, a tool for quickly searching for information right on the screen. Both models support the SmartThings ecosystem, Multi View mode, and integration with Microsoft 365 without a PC.
Samsung emphasizes that modern monitors are no longer just external screens. The M9 combines the functions of a TV, workstation, and gaming display with QD-OLED-level image quality. AI features adapt the image and sound to the usage scenarios, creating a universal solution for work and leisure.
All three models will go on sale worldwide in June 2025. The company also announces seven years of support for the One UI Tizen firmware with regular updates. Prices have not yet been officially announced.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Let’s talk about the Ugreen Uno portable battery with a nominal capacity of 10,000 mAh and a set of additional goodies.
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Smart Monitor M9 with 32-inch QD-OLED display works with AI artificial intelligence monitor Samsung
The flagship Samsung Smart Monitor M9 has a 32-inch screen with 4K resolution and a QD-OLED panel
Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 clamshell on Snapdragon 8 Elite costs from €715 smartphone Xiaomi
The Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 display is made using AMOLED technology with a resolution of 1392×1208 pixels. The main folding screen has retained a diagonal of 6.86 inches.
Samsung Smart Monitor M9 with 32-inch QD-OLED display works with AI
Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 clamshell on Snapdragon 8 Elite costs from €715
Tesla sales in Europe fall during 5 last months
Xiaomi YU7 has 690 hp, up to 835 km of range. Cost start at $35,300
Atari 2600 game console beats ChatGPT at chess
Xiaomi Mi Band 10 will have ceramic case version
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 for laptops officially unveiled
Intel going to close its automotive division
Redmi K80 Ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ is the most powerful Xiaomi smartphone
New Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 will announced July 9