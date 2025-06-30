Samsung Smart Monitor M9 with 32-inch QD-OLED display works with AI

Samsung has announced an updated line of smart monitors, which includes three models: the flagship Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF), as well as updated versions of the M8 (M80F) and M7 (M70F). The main innovation is the use of a QD-OLED display in the M9 model and advanced functions based on artificial intelligence in all devices in the series.

The flagship Samsung Smart Monitor M9 has a 32-inch screen with 4K resolution and a QD-OLED panel, which is characterized by high brightness, deep blacks and an anti-glare coating. The monitor supports a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and a response time of 0.03 ms. To protect against burn-in, Samsung OLED Safeguard+ technology with active cooling is used. The device is also Pantone certified, which confirms accurate color reproduction.

The model is equipped with AI functions: real-time image and sound optimization, content upscaling to 4K, and intelligent noise filtering via Active Voice Amplifier Pro. Built-in services allow you to use the monitor without connecting to a PC – streaming platforms, cloud gaming via Samsung Gaming Hub, and free content from Samsung TV Plus are available.

The M8 and M7 also feature 32-inch VA panels with 4K UHD resolution. They are powered by AI features, including Click to Search, a tool for quickly searching for information right on the screen. Both models support the SmartThings ecosystem, Multi View mode, and integration with Microsoft 365 without a PC.

Samsung emphasizes that modern monitors are no longer just external screens. The M9 combines the functions of a TV, workstation, and gaming display with QD-OLED-level image quality. AI features adapt the image and sound to the usage scenarios, creating a universal solution for work and leisure.

All three models will go on sale worldwide in June 2025. The company also announces seven years of support for the One UI Tizen firmware with regular updates. Prices have not yet been officially announced.