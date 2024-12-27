Samsung refrigerator with AI Hybrid Cooling Technology will debut at CES 2025 in January27.12.24
Samsung has announced a new refrigerator with “AI Hybrid Cooling Technology”, the premiere of which will take place at CES 2025 in January.
The device is equipped with a hybrid cooling system that combines a traditional compressor and a semiconductor Peltier module. The module is activated under high load, for example, to quickly cool hot products, and in other cases the AI-compressor works, dynamically adjusting the speed and consuming less energy. Thus, we can conclude that the thermostat in conventional refrigerators is no longer enough for the already functioning temperature control.
Hybrid Precise Cooling technology reduces temperature fluctuations during automatic defrosting, extending the freshness of products – pork is stored for 40% longer, and salmon – for 20%.
With a capacity of 900 liters and an additional 25 liters thanks to the Peltier module, the refrigerator offers deeper shelves and allows you to store 1/9 more standard 355 ml cans compared to traditional models.
The new product is awaiting Energy Star certification for energy efficiency. The serial model RM80F23VM*** will be available in 2025, combining high performance, convenience and environmental friendliness.
