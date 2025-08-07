Samsung Odyssey G7 G75F 37-inch curved monitor supports 4K and HDR10+

Samsung has expanded its Odyssey lineup with the new G7 G75F, the first 37-inch monitor in the series with a classic 16:9 aspect ratio.

Previously, gamers had to choose between standard 32-inch displays or large TV-type screens (42-45 inches). The G75F offers a compromise – about 34% more screen area compared to a 32-inch monitor, taking up less space than a full-fledged TV.

The monitor is equipped with a VA panel with a 1000R curvature radius, supports 4K resolution (3840×2160) and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. According to preliminary data, a modern HVA panel from TCL CSOT is used with a contrast ratio of up to 5000:1, which is significantly higher than the typical 3000:1 for VA matrices, providing deeper black. The response time is 1 ms (GtG), which is important for dynamic games.

The DisplayHDR 600 and HDR10+ Gaming standards are supported, the maximum brightness reaches 350 nits, and the color coverage is 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3.

The design is made in black with minimal decoration. The stand allows you to adjust the height, tilt and rotation. DisplayPort 1.4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 and USB-out are available for connection. There is no DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C with Power Delivery, as well as G-Sync support – there is only FreeSync Premium Pro.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 G75F is priced at around $1,025 in Malaysia, making it one of the most expensive VA monitors on the market. For that price, you can find ultra-wide OLED displays up to 39 inches.