Samsung Odyssey G6 – 500Hz OLED gaming monitor

Samsung has introduced the Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) gaming monitor, the world’s first 27-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 500 Hz. The device is aimed at esports athletes and gamers, for whom minimal response time and maximum image smoothness are critical.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) is equipped with a QD-OLED panel with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of QHD (2560×1440). The response time of the Samsung Odyssey G6 is 0.03 ms, the contrast ratio is 1,000,000:1, and the peak brightness reaches 1,000 nits. VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification guarantees deep blacks and realistic light transmission, and Glare Free technology reduces reflections on the screen.

The Samsung monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync, and has also received Pantone Validated certification – the device is able to accurately reproduce over 2100 colors and 110 skin tones. The set of interfaces includes two HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-A, USB Type-B and a 3.5 mm audio output. The manufacturer provides a three-year warranty.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) has already gone on sale for $999 and comes with an adjustable stand. For reference: MSI was the first to announce a monitor with a frequency of 500 Hz, but Samsung was the first to bring the finished product to the market.