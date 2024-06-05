Samsung is no longer foldable smartphones market leader05.06.24
Although Samsung became a pioneer of smartphones with a folding design and for a long time held a leading position in the sale of this type of smartphones, now the situation has changed.
As of the first quarter of 2023, Samsung controlled 58% of the global market for sophisticated devices, while its closest rival Huawei had only 14%. However, according to recent research Counterpoint, Samsung’s share of this market fell to 23%, giving way to Huawei, which now occupies 35% of the market. This shift reflects a general increase in interest in smart gadgets, the popularity of which has increased by 50%.
Motorola and Honor also significantly improved their positions in the complex device market, with shares of 11% and 12%, respectively. Both brands experienced significant growth during 2023, which can be attributed to the popularity of devices such as Motorola’s Razr+ and Honor’s Magic V2, which attracted users in their price segment.
Among folding devices, book-type models such as Galaxy Fold, Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open are most popular. They make up the majority of sales, while traditional clamshells like the Galaxy Flip and Motorola Razr take up the remaining market share.
Samsung is no longer foldable smartphones market leader
According to the latest research, Samsung’s share of this market has fallen to 23%, giving way to Huawei, which now occupies 35% of the market.
