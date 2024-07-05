Samsung introduced the 3-nanometer Exynos W1000 chip for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung has announced a new processor for devices carrying the Exynos W1000, which is the successor to last year’s Exynos W930 model. The new chip is manufactured using the 3-nanometer Samsung GAA process, which made it possible to reduce its dimensions and increase energy efficiency.

The Samsung Exynos W1000 includes one large Cortex-A78 core with a maximum frequency of 1.6 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores with a frequency of up to 1.5 GHz. Mali-G68 MP2 is responsible for the graphic component, which supports displays with a resolution of up to 640×640 pixels. The processor also supports up to 32 GB of built-in memory.

According to Samsung, the Exynos W1000 provides almost three times the acceleration of opening applications compared to the W930. The new SoC will be installed in the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, which will debut on July 10. We will tell you more about the watch immediately after their presentation.