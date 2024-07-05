Samsung introduced the 3-nanometer Exynos W1000 chip for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra05.07.24
Samsung has announced a new processor for devices carrying the Exynos W1000, which is the successor to last year’s Exynos W930 model. The new chip is manufactured using the 3-nanometer Samsung GAA process, which made it possible to reduce its dimensions and increase energy efficiency.
The Samsung Exynos W1000 includes one large Cortex-A78 core with a maximum frequency of 1.6 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores with a frequency of up to 1.5 GHz. Mali-G68 MP2 is responsible for the graphic component, which supports displays with a resolution of up to 640×640 pixels. The processor also supports up to 32 GB of built-in memory.
According to Samsung, the Exynos W1000 provides almost three times the acceleration of opening applications compared to the W930. The new SoC will be installed in the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, which will debut on July 10. We will tell you more about the watch immediately after their presentation.
The clamshell form factor is the most understandable to us, perhaps it is a deformation due to age, but we became interested in collecting information about all clamshell smartphones that can replace the Samsung Flip.
