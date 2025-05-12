Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition – tablet for military

Samsung has announced a special version of the Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition tablet, developed in collaboration with the US Department of Defense for use in military operations.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition is compatible with tactical software and can connect to radios, UAVs, laser rangefinders, external GPS, etc.

Particular attention is paid to data protection and radio frequency security.

5G band blocking – connecting only to certified networks;

Stealth mode – disabling LTE, e-911 and RF signals;

Complete disconnection of modems and GPS – to prevent radio frequency identification.

Additional features

The tablet is optimized for night vision and supports tactical applications such as the Android Team Awareness Kit and the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit.

Advanced situational awareness tools;

MIL-STD-810H and IP68 protection – withstands drops from 1.5 m, dust, water, extreme conditions;

Replaceable battery;

Touchscreen that works in wet conditions, with gloves or S-Pen.

The model is certified according to CSfC standards from the US NSA, which allows it to be used for processing confidential information.