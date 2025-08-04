Samsung Galaxy S26 may not have standard and Plus versions

According to data obtained from the internal build of the One UI 8 firmware, Samsung may radically change the naming structure of the future Galaxy S26 line.

While previously the S24 and S25 series included standard, Plus and Ultra models (with codes E1 / PA1, E2 / PA2 and E3 / PA3 respectively), now new designations have been found in the firmware: M1, M2 and M3, which, according to the resource, correspond to the Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Edge and S26 Ultra. This means that the standard and Plus versions may be excluded, and the series will actually start with the Pro model.

This change probably indicates a new positioning of Samsung’s flagships. If the “Pro” designation does replace the base model, this may mean both an increase in the starting price and improved specifications compared to the current Galaxy S25.

The information has not yet been officially confirmed, and the company may change its strategy before the release. However, the leak coincides with earlier reports from insider @heyitsyogesh, who also mentioned a possible revision of the entire structure of the flagship line.

The official announcement of the Galaxy S26 series is expected in early 2026. Before that, additional changes are possible both in the names and in the configuration of the models.