Samsung Galaxy M17 has AMOLED display and 50MP camera with optical image stabilization

Samsung unveiled its new budget smartphone, the Galaxy M17, which combines an affordable price, balanced specifications, and a main camera with optical image stabilization. The manufacturer promises six years of system and security updates, a rarity for devices in this class.



The Samsung Galaxy M17 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Performance is provided by the Exynos 1330 chip, and depending on the configuration, users have access to 4, 6, or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

The main camera features a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide module and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh and supports 25W wired charging. The smartphone has an IP54 rating, is approximately 7.5 mm thick, and is available in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 runs Android 15 with One UI 7 on top. Samsung guarantees six generations of system updates and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M17 pricing by version:

4GB + 128GB — $150

6GB + 128GB — $170

8GB + 128GB — $190

The Samsung Galaxy M17 is one of the most well-rounded entry-level smartphones. It offers a 90Hz display, a camera with OIS, adequate performance, water and dust resistance, and extensive software support. While the 4GB RAM version may be a weaker option, the higher-end configurations are a good choice for users looking for a reliable budget smartphone that will last for years to come.