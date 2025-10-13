Samsung Galaxy M17 has AMOLED display and 50MP camera with optical image stabilization13.10.25
Samsung unveiled its new budget smartphone, the Galaxy M17, which combines an affordable price, balanced specifications, and a main camera with optical image stabilization. The manufacturer promises six years of system and security updates, a rarity for devices in this class.
The Samsung Galaxy M17 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Performance is provided by the Exynos 1330 chip, and depending on the configuration, users have access to 4, 6, or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.
The main camera features a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide module and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh and supports 25W wired charging. The smartphone has an IP54 rating, is approximately 7.5 mm thick, and is available in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black.
The Samsung Galaxy M17 runs Android 15 with One UI 7 on top. Samsung guarantees six generations of system updates and six years of security updates.
Samsung Galaxy M17 pricing by version:
- 4GB + 128GB — $150
- 6GB + 128GB — $170
- 8GB + 128GB — $190
The Samsung Galaxy M17 is one of the most well-rounded entry-level smartphones. It offers a 90Hz display, a camera with OIS, adequate performance, water and dust resistance, and extensive software support. While the 4GB RAM version may be a weaker option, the higher-end configurations are a good choice for users looking for a reliable budget smartphone that will last for years to come.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Samsung Galaxy M17 has AMOLED display and 50MP camera with optical image stabilization Samsung smartphone
Samsung Galaxy M17 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1100 nits.
Intel Core Ultra 300 Panther Lake Announced: up to 16 Cores, Xe3 Graphics, and up to 180 TOPS for AI CES Intel processor
Intel has revealed the specifications of its upcoming Core Ultra 300 Panther Lake processor series, which will officially debut at CES 2026.
Samsung Galaxy M17 has AMOLED display and 50MP camera with optical image stabilization
Intel Core Ultra 300 Panther Lake Announced: up to 16 Cores, Xe3 Graphics, and up to 180 TOPS for AI
Qualcomm buys Arduino company
Mercedes-Benz released its own wireless headphones
HMD Touch 4G – hybrid phone for only $45
Installing Windows 11 without a Microsoft account is now impossible
Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones come with an external sound card
E-Ink e-book BOOX P6 Pro can make calls and take photos