Samsung Galaxy F05 smartphone get MediaTek Helio G85 chip, 50 MP camera and a price $9519.09.24
Samsung introduced a new budget smartphone of the Galaxy F series – the Galaxy F05 model. This smartphone is a variant of the Galaxy A05 and Galaxy M05, but stands out with a back panel made of eco-leather, which distinguishes it from models with plastic covers.
The Samsung Galaxy F05 is equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display with a teardrop notch for an 8-megapixel front camera. The main camera includes two sensors: the main one at 50 MP and the auxiliary one at 2 MP for the depth of the scene.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.
Galaxy F05 comes with Android 14 operating system and One UI Core 6.0 skin. Samsung guarantees two years of operating system updates and four years of security patches.
The model will go on sale from September 20 in India at a price of $95.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Ajax Systems continued to expand its ecosystem of devices by introducing video surveillance cameras and a video recorder for managing video streams. A fairly conservative and established type of device, traditionally for the company, was supported by deep development of software and components.
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Samsung Galaxy F05 smartphone get MediaTek Helio G85 chip, 50 MP camera and a price $95Samsung smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy F05 is equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display with a teardrop notch for an 8-megapixel front camera.
Koss Porta Pro headphones were released in a fully wireless versionBluetooth earphones Koss
Koss has introduced an updated version of its Porta Pro wireless headphones, which retains the key features of the original model, but received a number of important improvements