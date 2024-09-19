Samsung Galaxy F05 smartphone get MediaTek Helio G85 chip, 50 MP camera and a price $95

Samsung introduced a new budget smartphone of the Galaxy F series – the Galaxy F05 model. This smartphone is a variant of the Galaxy A05 and Galaxy M05, but stands out with a back panel made of eco-leather, which distinguishes it from models with plastic covers.

The Samsung Galaxy F05 is equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display with a teardrop notch for an 8-megapixel front camera. The main camera includes two sensors: the main one at 50 MP and the auxiliary one at 2 MP for the depth of the scene.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Galaxy F05 comes with Android 14 operating system and One UI Core 6.0 skin. Samsung guarantees two years of operating system updates and four years of security patches.

The model will go on sale from September 20 in India at a price of $95.