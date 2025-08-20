Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE – cheaper version of flagship headphones20.08.25
Samsung has announced the Galaxy Buds 3 FE headphones, which are positioned as a more affordable model in the line, but cost more than last year’s version — $149.99, which is $50 more. Sales will start on September 5, available colors — gray and black.
The main change is the updated design. Now the Buds 3 FE are closer in appearance to the premium Galaxy Buds models and resemble AirPods. However, the changes affected not only the appearance.
The increased price is explained by improved sound quality, an enlarged speaker and an updated active noise cancellation (ANC) system.
The autonomy will be up to 6 hours of listening to music with ANC turned on and up to 8.5 hours without it. The charge from the case will add another 24 or 30 hours, respectively. In call mode, the Buds 3 FE will work for about 4 hours without charging and up to 18 hours with the case.
Additional features include quick access to Galaxy AI on Samsung smartphones, automatic switching between Galaxy devices, Find My Earbuds support and Crystal Clear Call technology for clearer voice transmission.
