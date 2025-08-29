Samsung Galaxy A07 budget smartphone with MediaTek Helio G99 introduced29.08.25
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A07, the company’s most affordable smartphone in 2025. The device is equipped with a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and a charger is included in the package.
The main camera includes 50MP and 2MP sensors, and the front camera is 8MP. The Samsung Galaxy A07 smartphone is protected from dust and splashes according to the IP54 standard, has a fingerprint scanner in the power button and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Galaxy A07 runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15 with a promised 6 years of system and security updates. The device is offered in several memory configurations from 4/64GB to 8/256GB and costs from $86 to $141, depending on the version.
