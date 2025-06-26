Samsung Exynos 2500 – the first 3nm chip with 10 cores, RDNA 3 graphics and 320MP support26.06.25
Samsung has officially announced its next-generation mobile processor, the Exynos 2500. This is the Korean manufacturer’s first chip manufactured using the 3-nanometer GAA (Gate-All-Around) process. It is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy Flip7 smartphone.
Key Features
The Exynos 2500 has a deca-core processor:
- 1 high-performance Cortex-X925 core with a frequency of 3.3 GHz,
- 2 Cortex-A725 cores with a frequency of 2.74 GHz,
- 5 Cortex-A725 cores with a frequency of 2.36 GHz,
- 2 energy-efficient Cortex-A520 cores with a frequency of 1.8 GHz.
Graphics processing is provided by the Xclipse 950 GPU, based on the AMD RDNA3 architecture. It supports ray tracing technology. Other features include support for LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a new Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) that improves heat dissipation and reduces the thickness of the chip.
A major upgrade is the redesigned Neural Processing Unit (NPU), capable of performing up to 59 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This is 39% more than the Exynos 2400. According to the company, the performance of large cores has increased by 15%, and power consumption has decreased due to the updated power architecture.
The chip also supports:
- cameras with a resolution of up to 320 MP,
- 8K video recording at 30 frames per second,
- wireless standards Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4,
- 5G modem with a maximum speed of up to 9.6 Gbps in the FR1 range and 12.1 Gbps in FR2.
Production Status and First Estimates
According to Samsung, the Exynos 2500 is already in production. However, due to the complexity of the manufacturing process and the low yield of usable chips, a limited number of available copies are expected.
According to previous leaks from Geekbench, the Exynos 2500 shows lower results in single-core and multi-core tests compared to competitors. It will be possible to assess real-world performance after the release of the Galaxy Flip7, which is expected to be presented at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Let’s talk about the Ugreen Uno portable battery with a nominal capacity of 10,000 mAh and a set of additional goodies.
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Exynos 2500 – the first 3nm chip with 10 cores, RDNA 3 graphics and 320MP support processor Samsung
A major upgrade to the Samsung Exynos 2500 is a redesigned neural processing unit (NPU) capable of performing up to 59 trillion operations per second (TOPS).
Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music Call to Block Russian Music in Ukraine music service war
Russia continues its cultural and information expansion in Ukraine, including through the promotion of Russian-language musical content.
Samsung Exynos 2500 – the first 3nm chip with 10 cores, RDNA 3 graphics and 320MP support
Garmin Index Sleep Monitor specializes in sleep analysis
60 Samsung devices that will receive One UI 8 based on Android 16
Death Stranding 2 has score on Metacritic 90/100
MediaTek Dimensity 8450 – mid-range chip on TSMC’s 4nm process
Cloudflare reveals the largest DDoS attack in history
Fractal Design has released its first headset headphones
WhatsApp will start showing ads
List of Motorola smartphones that will have Android 16
Sony WF-C710N TWS headphones have a transparent case
Anker recalls over a million power banks