Samsung Exynos 2500 – the first 3nm chip with 10 cores, RDNA 3 graphics and 320MP support

Samsung has officially announced its next-generation mobile processor, the Exynos 2500. This is the Korean manufacturer’s first chip manufactured using the 3-nanometer GAA (Gate-All-Around) process. It is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy Flip7 smartphone.

Key Features

The Exynos 2500 has a deca-core processor:

1 high-performance Cortex-X925 core with a frequency of 3.3 GHz,

2 Cortex-A725 cores with a frequency of 2.74 GHz,

5 Cortex-A725 cores with a frequency of 2.36 GHz,

2 energy-efficient Cortex-A520 cores with a frequency of 1.8 GHz.

Graphics processing is provided by the Xclipse 950 GPU, based on the AMD RDNA3 architecture. It supports ray tracing technology. Other features include support for LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a new Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) that improves heat dissipation and reduces the thickness of the chip.

A major upgrade is the redesigned Neural Processing Unit (NPU), capable of performing up to 59 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This is 39% more than the Exynos 2400. According to the company, the performance of large cores has increased by 15%, and power consumption has decreased due to the updated power architecture.

The chip also supports:

cameras with a resolution of up to 320 MP,

8K video recording at 30 frames per second,

wireless standards Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4,

5G modem with a maximum speed of up to 9.6 Gbps in the FR1 range and 12.1 Gbps in FR2.

Production Status and First Estimates

According to Samsung, the Exynos 2500 is already in production. However, due to the complexity of the manufacturing process and the low yield of usable chips, a limited number of available copies are expected.

According to previous leaks from Geekbench, the Exynos 2500 shows lower results in single-core and multi-core tests compared to competitors. It will be possible to assess real-world performance after the release of the Galaxy Flip7, which is expected to be presented at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.