Samsung Browser released for Windows

Samsung announced the beta launch of its mobile browser, Samsung Internet, for Windows computers. The company calls the browser’s release on desktops the first step in building its own ecosystem built on artificial intelligence technologies.

The new version of Samsung Internet will allow users to sync their web browsing data across devices, including bookmarks, history, and passwords. Personal data will be stored through the Samsung Pass service, which allows users to log in to websites and apps.

One of the key features will be seamless browsing session restoration—users will be able to continue working on the same pages while switching between their smartphone and computer.

Samsung’s browser will also feature built-in Galaxy AI tools, including Browsing Assist. This feature will automatically summarize webpage content and offer real-time translations. To use this feature, you must log in to your Samsung account.

The company places special emphasis on user privacy and security. The browser features Smart Tracking Prevention, which blocks third-party attempts to track user activity, and a privacy dashboard that allows you to monitor your current level of protection.

The beta version of Samsung Internet for Windows will be available starting October 30, 2025, to Windows 11 and Windows 10 (version 1809 and above) users in the US and South Korea. The company plans to expand its geographic reach in the future.

For more information about the browser’s features and how to register for the testing program, visit Samsung’s official website at browser.samsung.com/beta.