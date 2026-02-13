Returning of international Ukrposhta delivery will become free  

Returning of international Ukrposhta delivery will become free13.02.26
Ukrposhta has changed the rules of international delivery: a new condition for returning parcels abroad has been introduced for senders of parcels. If the recipient outside of Ukraine does not pick up the parcel, the operator will now return it to the sender free of charge. This was reported by the company’s press service.
The innovation applies to typical situations that arise during international delivery. These are cases when the addressee does not come to collect the parcel, refuses to receive it, or the delivery is not completed for other reasons. Previously, in such situations, the sender risked not only the goods, but also additional costs, since the return shipment was paid separately. On average, the return cost ranged from $30 to $100, depending on the weight of the parcel and the country of destination. Now these costs are canceled: either the shipment is delivered to the recipient or returned to Ukraine without additional payment.
The operator has agreed on a new approach with foreign postal services to eliminate one of the most tangible financial risks for customers.
For private senders, the innovation means that when sending parcels to relatives or acquaintances abroad, if they are not needed, they will not need to pay for the return shipment again. For small businesses and online sellers, the changes are more significant. In international trade, the cost of delivery often has a decisive impact on the final profit, especially with low margins. Additional return costs could completely eliminate the profit from the transaction or lead to losses. With the introduction of new conditions, this risk is eliminated, which simplifies the planning of foreign sales.
Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilyansky said that Ukrainian businesses are facing rising fuel costs for generators and heating, as well as increased competition in global markets. According to him, the company is committed to supporting customers and creating conditions for the growth of Ukrainian exports.
Ukrposhta, as a member of the Universal Postal Union, delivers shipments to more than 230 countries and territories. The partner network of national postal operators covers more than 660 thousand post offices, so the new return rules will apply throughout the international logistics chain of Ukrainian shipments.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Returning of international Ukrposhta delivery will become free events in Ukraine post
“Ukrposhta” as a member of the Universal Postal Union delivers items to more than 230 countries and territories. The partner network of national postal operators covers more than 660 thousand post offices
Samsung Galaxy S26 will be presented on February 25, 2026. What will the new flagships be like? Samsung smartphone
All Samsung Galaxy S26 models will receive the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and the differences between the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the previous model may be more noticeable.
Returning of international Ukrposhta delivery will become free
Samsung Galaxy S26 will be presented on February 25, 2026. What will the new flagships be like?
New Sony WF-1000XM6 TWS headphones introduced – more powerful processor, more microphones
Dell Alienware AW2526HL budget monitor with 300Hz costs $175
Toyota unveils its Fluorite gaming engine
The Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition mouse is more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Oppo A6 smartphones are equipped with a 7000 mAh battery with 1800 charging cycles. Price – 6,000 UAH
SanDisk PCIe 5.0 Optimus GX Pro – SSD with maximum speed and capacity of up to 4 TB
Discord will require users to verify their age
Apple designer showed the interior of the first electric Ferrari