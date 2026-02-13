Returning of international Ukrposhta delivery will become free

Ukrposhta has changed the rules of international delivery: a new condition for returning parcels abroad has been introduced for senders of parcels. If the recipient outside of Ukraine does not pick up the parcel, the operator will now return it to the sender free of charge. This was reported by the company’s press service.

The innovation applies to typical situations that arise during international delivery. These are cases when the addressee does not come to collect the parcel, refuses to receive it, or the delivery is not completed for other reasons. Previously, in such situations, the sender risked not only the goods, but also additional costs, since the return shipment was paid separately. On average, the return cost ranged from $30 to $100, depending on the weight of the parcel and the country of destination. Now these costs are canceled: either the shipment is delivered to the recipient or returned to Ukraine without additional payment.

Ukrposhta explained that the change in conditions was made possible thanks to agreements with foreign partners within the framework of the Universal Postal Union, of which Ukrposhta is a member.

The operator has agreed on a new approach with foreign postal services to eliminate one of the most tangible financial risks for customers.

For private senders, the innovation means that when sending parcels to relatives or acquaintances abroad, if they are not needed, they will not need to pay for the return shipment again. For small businesses and online sellers, the changes are more significant. In international trade, the cost of delivery often has a decisive impact on the final profit, especially with low margins. Additional return costs could completely eliminate the profit from the transaction or lead to losses. With the introduction of new conditions, this risk is eliminated, which simplifies the planning of foreign sales.

Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilyansky said that Ukrainian businesses are facing rising fuel costs for generators and heating, as well as increased competition in global markets. According to him, the company is committed to supporting customers and creating conditions for the growth of Ukrainian exports.

Ukrposhta, as a member of the Universal Postal Union, delivers shipments to more than 230 countries and territories. The partner network of national postal operators covers more than 660 thousand post offices, so the new return rules will apply throughout the international logistics chain of Ukrainian shipments.