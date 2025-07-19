Retro console GamerCard plays games for NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy and PlayStation19.07.25
British engineer and industrial designer Grant Sinclair, nephew of the legendary Clive Sinclair (creator of the ZX Spectrum), presented his own development – an ultra-compact GamerCard gaming console aimed at fans of retro gaming.
What is GamerCard
The device is built on a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W single-board computer and is comparable in size to a regular gift card. The console received a 4-inch square IPS display with a resolution of 720×720 pixels, eight silicone control buttons and side keys.
Inside – a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 128 GB of internal memory and a 1600 mAh battery. The case thickness is only 6.5 mm, weight is about 100 grams. On board there are USB-C, HDMI ports and a Qwiic connector for connecting accessories.
Platform and game support
The GamerCard is compatible with major emulators: RetroPie, Recalbox, and Lakka, allowing you to run games for the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, and the original PlayStation. The bundle also includes two indie games – Bloo Kid 2 and AstroBlaze DX, previously released on the Nintendo Switch. Both are adapted for the square display of the device.
Positioning and price
The console is aimed at retro enthusiasts who value minimalism, portability and the ability to play classic games on the go. It costs £125 or $170.
