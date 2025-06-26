Research: 40% of Ukrainians spend 4-6 hours a day on their smartphones26.06.25
The Rakuten Viber team conducted an anonymous online survey among Ukrainian users of the messenger to find out how much time they spend on their smartphone every day, as well as what they prefer – calls or correspondence.
According to the results, 38% of respondents spend from 4 to 6 hours a day on communication – including chats, calls and other activities. Another 31% of respondents spend from 2 to 4 hours and up to 2 hours on their phone, respectively.
Distribution of answers to the question:
How much time do you spend on your phone per day (chats, calls and other activities)?
- 4–6 hours.
- 2–4 hours — 31%
- Up to 2 hours.
Respondents were also asked to choose between calls and messages. The majority preferred calls in one form or another.
Preferences in communication methods:
- I prefer to call, but sometimes I have to write — 52%
- I like to chat, but sometimes I have to call — 27%
- I call – this is my clear choice – 11%
- Everything can be solved in correspondence, calls are inconvenient — 10%
About 36,000 Viber users took part in the survey.
