RedmiBook 14 Ryzen 2025 has an aluminum body and a 14-inch Full HD screen02.06.25
Xiaomi has expanded its laptop lineup with the release of the RedmiBook 14 Ryzen 2025 model. The new product is an addition to the previously introduced Intel version of the Redmi Book 14 2025 and is aimed at users who value performance, compactness, and affordability.
The Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 Ryzen 2025 is equipped with a 14-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space.
- Ryzen 5 7535H (6 cores / 12 threads, up to 4.55 GHz),
- Ryzen 7 7735H (8 cores / 16 threads, up to 4.75 GHz).
Both versions are equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512 GB SSD, with the ability to install an additional M.2 drive.
The cooling system consists of two fans and heat pipes with a diameter of 8 mm.
The thickness of the laptop is 15.9 mm, weight – 1.35 kg. The case is made of aluminum alloy, the hinges are metal, machined on a CNC machine.
- 2× USB-C 3.2 Gen 2,
- 1× USB-A 3.2 Gen 1,
- 1× USB-A 2.0,
- HDMI 2.1 (TMDS, supports 4K@60 Hz),
- combined 3.5 mm audio jack.
The laptop runs Windows 11 Home. RedmiBook 14 Ryzen 2025 is already available in China.
