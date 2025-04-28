Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U is one of the most expensive Xiaomi monitors

Xiaomi has introduced a new gaming monitor Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U – the successor to last year’s Redmi Display G Pro 27. The novelty has received a number of noticeable improvements and has become one of the most expensive gaming monitors of the brand.

Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U is equipped with a 27-inch IPS panel with a 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 160 Hz in standard mode. The response time is 1 ms GtG. Despite the fact that the refresh rate turned out to be lower than that of its predecessor (180 Hz), the monitor can operate at a frequency of up to 320 Hz when reducing the resolution to 1080p.

One of the key updates was the peak brightness of 1600 nits thanks to Mini LED backlighting with 1152 local dimming zones – this is 60% more compared to the previous model. The monitor covers 99% of the Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color spaces, supports Dolby Vision HDR and is certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 standard. Two built-in 5W speakers are responsible for the sound.

To connect devices, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, a 3.5 mm audio jack, as well as USB Type-A 2.0 and USB Type-A 3.0 ports. The cost of the Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U in China is 2699 yuan (about $370), which is about 35% more expensive than last year’s model.

Xiaomi has introduced a new monitor A27Ui, which has joined the A27 series, which already includes the A27i and A27Qi models. The novelty appeared on the international version of the brand’s official website, which indicates plans to sell the device outside the Chinese market.

At the moment, the manufacturer has not announced either the cost of the model or the timing of its appearance in different regions.

The A27Ui monitor is equipped with a 27-inch IPS matrix with a resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels (UHD format) and viewing angles of up to 178 degrees. The device supports HDR10 technology and displays over a billion shades thanks to 10-bit color depth. The color coverage is 100% according to the sRGB standard and 95% according to DCI-P3. Each copy undergoes factory calibration – the average color rendition error does not exceed the value ∆E<1.

One of the features of the model is the ability to automatically synchronize color with other Xiaomi and Redmi brand devices, which allows you to achieve an image on different screens. The universal USB-C connector is used both for transmitting video and audio signals, as well as for transferring data and powering connected devices. At the same time, the charging power can reach 90 W, which is enough for most laptops. In addition, the monitor has a USB hub that allows you to connect peripherals directly – this solution helps reduce the number of cables on the desktop.

Additional features include blue light filtering and TÜV certification, as well as support for DC dimming technology, which reduces the flickering effect and reduces eye strain during prolonged use.

The A27Ui case is made with thin frames on three sides, which makes it convenient for use in a multi-display configuration. The monitor stand is height adjustable, tilts and swivels, and is compatible with VESA wall mounts.

In addition to this model, the Redmi G27Q gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate was recently launched. It is also expected to be available in the global market soon.