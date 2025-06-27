Redmi K80 Ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ is the most powerful Xiaomi smartphone

Xiaomi has officially announced the Redmi K80 Ultra, a smartphone that is already being called the most powerful in the brand’s history. The new product has a 6.83-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset paired with a D2 graphics AI module. In AnTuTu V103, the smartphone scored over 3.24 million points, making it one of the most productive Android devices on the market.

A 7410 mAh battery is responsible for autonomy. According to the developers, the charge is enough for two days of active work, and support for 100 W fast charging allows you to fill the battery in minimal time.

The main camera is a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 module with optical stabilization. The smartphone also received an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 20-megapixel front camera.

Additional features include IP68 and IP69 water resistance, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, support for Wi-Fi 7 and NFC. The device runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. The manufacturer promises two to three years of software support.

Redmi K80 Ultra will be available in five memory configurations – up to 1 TB of built-in storage. The basic version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory is priced at $360. The global release is expected in August 2025, but it is possible that the smartphone will appear under a different name, as has already happened with models in this line.