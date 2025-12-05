Red Dead Redemption is now available on Android and iOS

The famous Western Red Dead Redemption, which has remained tied to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 since 2010, has appeared on all current platforms.

Rockstar Games announced the release of an updated version of the game on Android and iOS. The mobile port retains the full set of content, offers an adapted interface and touch controls, which are implemented. For Netflix subscribers, the project is available at no additional cost – on the same principle as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

In addition to the mobile release, Red Dead Redemption received native versions for PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch 2. Although the game could be launched on these consoles thanks to backward compatibility, the new editions offer more stable performance, noticeable graphic improvements and support for the proprietary features of each platform. For PlayStation owners, there is another plus – RDR has been added to the PS Plus Extra catalog.

There’s a teacher from the US who goes by the name AnonymousCerealBowl on Reddit who started a course called “Video Games as Literature” a year ago.

His students are analyzing the Red Dead Redemption series. AnonymousCerealBowl polled his students about which game they would like to see added to their curriculum. Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 won the poll, so he applied for a grant to get a set of copies for the class: 24 Xbox Series S consoles, 2 PS5s, and 4 Nintendo Switch consoles.

The teacher won the grant and designed the first version of the booklets that the students will work with. The booklets are for Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2. The main theme of the course is “character analysis of the main characters of both games.” Students explore their moral choices and general playstyle as they play through the game, then answer questions as they travel.

The teacher also showed the first version of the booklet and invited the community’s opinion on what other tasks on the topic of RDR should be added.