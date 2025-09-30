Realme Watch 5 smartwatch has 108 sports modes, GPS, NFC, and 14 days of battery life.

Realme has officially unveiled the Realme Watch 5 smartwatch, which is now available for pre-order in Europe for €69.99. First shipments are expected on November 3, 2025. The device is available in Black and Titanium.

The Realme Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch rectangular AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels (302 ppi). It has a 60Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 600 nits, ensuring comfortable viewing even in direct sunlight.

Realme Watch 5 Features

Supports 108 sports modes

Heart rate sensor

SpO₂ measurement

Built-in GPS + GNSS module

NFC support for contactless payments

The case is IP68-rated, meaning it’s completely dustproof and can withstand brief immersion in water (though it’s not designed for swimming).

The watch has a 460 mAh battery, which lasts up to 14 days without recharging. It runs Realme OS, a proprietary system optimized for energy savings. Over 300 watch faces are also available.