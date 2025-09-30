Realme Watch 5 smartwatch has 108 sports modes, GPS, NFC, and 14 days of battery life.30.09.25
Realme has officially unveiled the Realme Watch 5 smartwatch, which is now available for pre-order in Europe for €69.99. First shipments are expected on November 3, 2025. The device is available in Black and Titanium.
The Realme Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch rectangular AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels (302 ppi). It has a 60Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 600 nits, ensuring comfortable viewing even in direct sunlight.
Realme Watch 5 Features
- Supports 108 sports modes
- Heart rate sensor
- SpO₂ measurement
- Built-in GPS + GNSS module
- NFC support for contactless payments
The case is IP68-rated, meaning it’s completely dustproof and can withstand brief immersion in water (though it’s not designed for swimming).
The watch has a 460 mAh battery, which lasts up to 14 days without recharging. It runs Realme OS, a proprietary system optimized for energy savings. Over 300 watch faces are also available.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Samsung Galaxy Fold series of smartphones is notable for its folding design and large display. The new generation model had an even larger screen, advanced cameras, stronger hardware and improved ergonomics.
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Realme Watch 5 smartwatch has 108 sports modes, GPS, NFC, and 14 days of battery life. Realme smart watches
Realme has officially unveiled the Watch 5 smartwatch, which is now available for pre-order in Europe at a price of €69.99.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders available in Ukraine Asus console events in Ukraine games Xbox
ASUS Republic of Gamers has officially opened pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally gaming consoles in Ukraine, with sales scheduled to begin on October 16, 2025.
Realme Watch 5 smartwatch has 108 sports modes, GPS, NFC, and 14 days of battery life.
Qualcomm unveiled two flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processors for Android smartphones
Wolfenstein tank and characters will be in World of Tanks
Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme are designed for Windows PCs
Sony Pulse Elevate – wireless gaming speakers
Redmi Pad 2 Pro and compact Xiaomi Pad Mini tablets unveiled
The game Doom was launched on vape
Neuralink’s implants for converting thoughts into text will begin testing in October
Casio releases furry AI robot Moflin
Samsung acquires 8 more audio brands