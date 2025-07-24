Razer releases a set of gaming peripherals for Pokemon fans

Razer has announced a limited edition line of gaming peripherals in collaboration with the Pokémon franchise. The series includes a keyboard, headset, mouse, and mousepad, all designed in a bright corporate style with images of Pikachu and other Pokémon.

There are no new devices in the series – these are already well-known models from the Razer catalog, but now they have received a themed design and an updated design.

Pokémon Edition lineup and estimated prices:

BlackWidow V4 X keyboard — $174;

Kraken V4 X headset — $134;

Razer Cobra mouse — $80;

Gigantus V2 mouse pad M — price not yet announced.

Availability of the new collection by region is not yet specified.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed is a keyboard without a numeric keypad, equipped with Razer Orange third-generation mechanical switches with tactile feedback. The main advantage of the model is support for hot-swappable switches, including 3- and 5-pin. Users can easily replace standard switches with others depending on personal preferences.

And the Cobra Pro is equipped with a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor and new-generation optical switches. It has 10 buttons, including the main ones. Each is fully customizable, and Razer takes this customization to a new level. The Cobra Pro stores 5 profiles and allows you to quickly switch between settings according to the selected game.