Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones – mechanical keyboard without buttons20.06.25
Razer has released its first custom keyboard, the BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones. This device is aimed at power users and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts who prefer to customize their own components.
What’s in the Box
The model comes without switches and keycaps, but with the chassis, stabilizers, and damping elements already assembled. This gives users the opportunity to install any compatible lighting (both 3-pin and 5-pin are supported) and caps themselves, creating a unique set.
Design Features
- Dual-layer foam housing — reduces noise and vibration
- Lubricated stabilizers — for smoother key travel
- FR4 plate — for clearer audio response
- Razer HyperPolling 8000Hz support — ultra-low input lag
- Chroma RGB lighting — with millions of shades and customization
There are two options available: Black Edition and White Edition. This is a 75% keyboard format that lacks the numeric keypad but retains the function and navigation keys, making it more compact and ergonomic.
Price and Availability
- Black Edition — $139.99
- White Edition – $149.99
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
I like how it charges quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of Gun Charger.
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones – mechanical keyboard without buttons keyboard Razer
Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones – aimed at advanced users and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts
Huawei is first on wearable devices market globally Huawei IDC statistics wearable devices
IDC has published a report on the global wearable electronics market for the first quarter of 2025. The total number of wrist devices shipped reached 45.57 million units
Huawei is first on wearable devices market globally
PCI Express 7.0 specs already published
Apple releases haptic Formula 1 trailer for iPhone only
Street Fighter 6 game has been bought by more than 5 million players
Anbernic RG35XX Pro – $45 Game Boy clone
The Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL controller with vibration support is designed for tablets
64% of global internet traffic is generated by smartphones
OpenAI o3-pro – найпродуктивніша ШІ-модель
Poco C61, Poco M5s and Redmi Note 14 Pro with discounts announced