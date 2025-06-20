Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones – mechanical keyboard without buttons

Razer has released its first custom keyboard, the BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones. This device is aimed at power users and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts who prefer to customize their own components.

What’s in the Box

The model comes without switches and keycaps, but with the chassis, stabilizers, and damping elements already assembled. This gives users the opportunity to install any compatible lighting (both 3-pin and 5-pin are supported) and caps themselves, creating a unique set.

Design Features

Dual-layer foam housing — reduces noise and vibration

Lubricated stabilizers — for smoother key travel

FR4 plate — for clearer audio response

Razer HyperPolling 8000Hz support — ultra-low input lag

Chroma RGB lighting — with millions of shades and customization

There are two options available: Black Edition and White Edition. This is a 75% keyboard format that lacks the numeric keypad but retains the function and navigation keys, making it more compact and ergonomic.

Price and Availability